Yelich went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases Friday night against the Mets.

Yelich tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning on a single to center, collecting his 32nd RBI of the season in 27 games. The 27-year-old hadn't registered a hit since Saturday against the Dodgers, so perhaps a pair of base knocks in the series opener is a sign he's primed for a big weekend performance.