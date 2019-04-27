Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swipes two bags
Yelich went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases Friday night against the Mets.
Yelich tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning on a single to center, collecting his 32nd RBI of the season in 27 games. The 27-year-old hadn't registered a hit since Saturday against the Dodgers, so perhaps a pair of base knocks in the series opener is a sign he's primed for a big weekend performance.
