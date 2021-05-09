Yelich (back) is playing catch but not hitting as he continues his rehab work, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 29-year-old returned from the injured list for one game Monday, but he quickly returned to the shelf with his back still causing problems. Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich is attempting different rehab exercises "in hopes of improving his healing," so the outfielder is unlikely to be ready to return from the injured list when eligible Friday.