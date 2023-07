Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Yelich went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and two additional runs during Saturday's victory in Pittsburgh, and he'll receive Sunday off to end a stretch of 40 consecutive starts. Blake Perkins will shift to left field with Raimel Tapia starting in right, while Andruw Monasterio will take over leadoff duties.