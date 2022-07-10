Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

He'll head to the bench for the first time since June 4, ending a stretch of 31 consecutive starts. The day out of the lineup plus Monday's team off day should allow Yelich to get a mental reset after he went 2-for-18 with a double, four walks, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base over the Brewers' past five contests. Keston Hiura will replace Yelich in left field in Sunday's series finale.