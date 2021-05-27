Yelich isn't starting Thursday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Brewers continue to bring Yelich along slowly to prevent against another back injury, and he'll get a routine day off after he went 0-for-7 with a walk and a strikeout in the last two games. Jackie Bradley will start in left field and bat seventh.
