Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Yelich is presumably sitting out the series finale as part of a pre-planned maintenance plan for the day game after a night game. The 29-year-old went 2-for-4 and connected on his fourth home run of the season in Tuesday's 5-0 win. Jace Peterson will fill in for Yelich in left field Wednesday.

