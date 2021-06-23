Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Yelich is presumably sitting out the series finale as part of a pre-planned maintenance plan for the day game after a night game. The 29-year-old went 2-for-4 and connected on his fourth home run of the season in Tuesday's 5-0 win. Jace Peterson will fill in for Yelich in left field Wednesday.
