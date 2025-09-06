Yelich (back) swung in a batting cage Saturday and "will see how he feels tomorrow," Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

A sore back has kept Yelich out of Milwaukee's lineup for each of the Brewers' past four games, but the team hasn't put him on the IL. It thus stands to reason that the veteran slugger could return to action soon if he recovers well from his batting-cage session Saturday. Jake Bauers has gotten a turn at DH each of the past two days with Yelich on the shelf.