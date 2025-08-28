default-cbs-image
Yelich is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With Milwaukee wrapping up its series against Arizona with a day game after a night game, Yelich will receive a breather after he had started in each of the last 17 contests. Yelich's absence will clear the way for William Contreras to get a break from catching yet remain in the lineup as Milwaukee's designated hitter.

