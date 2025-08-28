Brewers' Christian Yelich: Taking seat for day game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With Milwaukee wrapping up its series against Arizona with a day game after a night game, Yelich will receive a breather after he had started in each of the last 17 contests. Yelich's absence will clear the way for William Contreras to get a break from catching yet remain in the lineup as Milwaukee's designated hitter.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Powers offense in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Receiving afternoon off•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smashes two-run homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Lifts 20th homer in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Picks up steal in win•