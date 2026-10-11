Yelich is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich started all four games versus San Diego during the NLDS, including the series opener versus lefty Robbie Ray, but the veteran slugger will hit the bench Sunday with ace southpaw Tarik Skubal taking the mound for Los Angeles. Yelich was a key piece of Milwaukee's offense versus the Padres -- going 5-for-14 with a double, two steals, one RBI and two runs -- and the Brewers may need him to deliver similar numbers to make the World Series. The 34-year-old will likely make an appearance off the bench Sunday once the Dodgers go to their bullpen.