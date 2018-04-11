Brewers' Christian Yelich: Taking swings Wednesday, targeting Sunday return
Yelich (oblique) will hit on Wednesday and could be ready to return as soon as he's eligible to come off the disabled list on Sunday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
Wednesday's session will go a long ways toward gauging Yelich's progress as he works his way back from an oblique injury. Yelich hasn't swung a bat since Saturday, but if everything goes according to plan, he'll be on track to come off the disabled list Sunday against the Mets. Domingo Santana figures to continue starting as long as Yelich is on the shelf. More information on Yelich will be available after his batting session Wednesday.
