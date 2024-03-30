Yelich went 3-for-4 with a home run during Friday's 3-1 victory over the Mets.

After batting .303 across 11 spring training games, Yelich's bat stayed hot to begin the new campaign. He registered a base hit in each of his first three at-bats -- including a homer off Jose Quintana in the top of the fourth inning -- before striking out in his final plate appearance. The 2018 NL MVP will likely bat third in Milwaukee's lineup more often than not this season after spending the past few years as the Brewers' leadoff man, which could bode well for his RBI total.