Yelich went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run Wednesday in the Brewers' 5-2 win over the Phillies. He also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

Yeilch has failed to hit a home run in his last six starts, tying his longest stretch of the season without a long ball. Even with his power pace predictably slowing down, Yelich has still reached base at a .400 clip over that six-game stretch and has chipped in a stolen base, demonstrating the well-roundedness of his skill set. He'll start in right field and bat second Wednesday as the Brewers look to clinch a series victory in Philadelphia.