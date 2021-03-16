Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich would remain out of the Brewers lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers due to back tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Counsell emphasized that the back issue is a minor concern for Yelich, who would have been ready to go if the Brewers were playing a regular-season game. The star outfielder was feeling a little sore after an extensive batting-practice session Monday, so the Brewers merely gave him a second straight day off as a precaution. After a team off day Wednesday, Yelich will likely check back into the spring lineup Thursday versus the Angels.