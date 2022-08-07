Yelich went 3-for-4 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Reds. He was also caught stealing for the first time this year.

The double was Yelich's first extra-base hit in six games. Since the All-Star break, the outfielder has hit safely in 13 of 14 games, going 20-for-56 (.357). He struggled at the plate early in the year, but he's up to a .266/.368/.397 slash line with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 70 runs scored and 16 stolen bases through 102 contests.