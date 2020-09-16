Yelich went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs in Tuesday's 18-3 drubbing of the Cardinals.

Yelich recorded more than two hits for the first time in a game this season. The 2018 MVP has regressed further of late, hitting .185 over his past seven games with 13 strikeouts. He'll have the opportunity to stay hot in Wednesday's doubleheader. It'll start against Adam Wainwright, who Yelich is 5-for-12 against lifetime.