Yelich went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Mets.

It was a night of milestones for the 27-year-old. Yelich's fourth-inning solo shot off Noah Syndergaard gave him 14 homers on the year, tying the big-league record for long balls in the first month of the season held by Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez, while the steal was the 100th of his career. Yelich now boasts a jaw-dropping .350/.459/.810 slash line through 28 games, and he's apparently not going to give up his NL MVP award without a fight.