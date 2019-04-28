Brewers' Christian Yelich: Ties record with 14th April homer
Yelich went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Mets.
It was a night of milestones for the 27-year-old. Yelich's fourth-inning solo shot off Noah Syndergaard gave him 14 homers on the year, tying the big-league record for long balls in the first month of the season held by Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez, while the steal was the 100th of his career. Yelich now boasts a jaw-dropping .350/.459/.810 slash line through 28 games, and he's apparently not going to give up his NL MVP award without a fight.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...