Brewers' Christian Yelich: Traded to Brewers
Yelich was traded to the Brewers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Miami's return hasn't been confirmed at this point, but the Brewers will likely be sending multiple pieces back for the 26-year-old outfielder. Yelich has established himself as an elite all-around outfielder over the past few seasons and is coming off a 15-15 season (18 homers and 16 stolen bases) during which he hit .282/.369/.439 across 695 plate appearances. He should immediately slide into the middle of Milwaukee's lineup while becoming the team's everyday center fielder.
