Yelich went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts Wednesday in a Game 1 loss against the Dodgers.
He doubled off lefty Julio Urias, which is an encouraging sign heading into Game 2 against southpaw Clayton Kershaw. Yelich had a 180 wRC+ against same-handed pitching during the regular season.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Reaches three times in finale•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smashes 12th homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sparks comeback•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Three hits in blowout•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Posts second XBH of September•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swipes pair of bases•