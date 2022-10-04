Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

Yelich took Tommy Henry deep for a solo shot in the bottom of the second frame before notching a single and coming around to score in the ninth. The homer was his 14th of the campaign and second in the last three games. After going 1-for-26 in his previous eight contests, Yelich has now produced five hits over his last 19 at-bats, going deep twice while compiling three RBI, four runs and a stolen base over the last five games. On the season, the outfielder is batting .254 with 14 home runs, 57 RBI, 99 runs and 18 stolen bases over 152 games.