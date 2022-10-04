Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.
Yelich took Tommy Henry deep for a solo shot in the bottom of the second frame before notching a single and coming around to score in the ninth. The homer was his 14th of the campaign and second in the last three games. After going 1-for-26 in his previous eight contests, Yelich has now produced five hits over his last 19 at-bats, going deep twice while compiling three RBI, four runs and a stolen base over the last five games. On the season, the outfielder is batting .254 with 14 home runs, 57 RBI, 99 runs and 18 stolen bases over 152 games.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swipes 18th base•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits solo homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sits amid offensive dry spell•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Reaches base three times•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Cleared to start Monday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out Sunday•