Yelich went 2-for-5 with a triple and a run in Friday's loss to the Giants.

Yelich did not play in the final game of the first half nor participate in the Home Run Derby due to a minor back injury, but he was able to take part in the All-Star game, and -- despite a rare three-strikeout game -- appeared no worse for the wear in the first game out of the break.

