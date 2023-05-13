Yelich went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Yelich provided RBI singles in the first and seventh innings. This was his third multi-hit effort in May, and he's batting .316 (12-for-38) with seven RBI over 10 games this month. For the season, the outfielder is slashing .238/.333/.362 with four home runs, eight steals, 18 RBI and 28 runs scored across 37 contests.