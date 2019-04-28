Brewers' Christian Yelich: Unlikely to need IL stint
Yelich (back) is expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Mets but is not expected to require a trip to the injured list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Yelich left Saturday's game with lower-back discomfort, but it doesn't sound as though the issue is a particularly serious one. Ben Gamel is likely in line to start in his absence.
