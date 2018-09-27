Brewers' Christian Yelich: Walks five times in victory
Yelich walked in all five of his at-bats in Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals and scored two runs.
The Cardinals wanted nothing to do with Yelich after watching him knock in six runs the night before, and he reached base in all five at-bats despite registering a hit. Yelich now owns a .395 OBP on the season, good for fourth in the National League.
