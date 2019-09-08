Brewers' Christian Yelich: Walks off Cubs
Yelich went 2-for-3 with one run scored, three stolen bases, three walks and a walkoff RBI double in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.
Yelich may not have hit a homer Saturday, but he did pretty much everything else in a game that otherwise featured little offensively. The Cubs pitched around him for most of the evening but decided to attack him with the winning run on first base in the bottom of the ninth, only for Yelich to lace a 2-2 pitch to the left-field corner to give the Brewers the win. The three stolen bases brings his season total to 30 (he's been caught only twice). The 27-year-old is slashing .329/.426/.675 with 44 home runs, 98 runs scored and 97 RBI as he continues his bid for a second straight NL MVP award.
