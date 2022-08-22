Yelich will hit third in the Brewers' batting order Monday, Brewers Sr. Director - Media Relations Mike Vassallo reports.
Yelich hit leadoff in 58 straight games in which he started, but manager Craig Counsell will switch things up and put Yelich back in the spot he opened the season in. Yelich had a rough go of it earlier in August, but he has gotten back on track a bit, hitting .286 (6-for-21) and posting an .804 OPS over his last six games.
