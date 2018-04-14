Brewers' Christian Yelich: Will not return Sunday
Yelich (oblique) is not quite at 100 percent and will not be activated from the disabled list Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich has been sidelined since April 4 with oblique tightness. He appeared to be on track to return Sunday, the first day he's eligible to do so, but it appears as though he'll need at least another day or two. There haven't been any reported setbacks, as he took 70 swings in the cage on Saturday and is making progress in his rehab, but the team wants him to be closer to 100 percent before returning.
