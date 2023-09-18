Yelich (back) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
The Brewers continue to take the cautious route with Yelich, and he will open on the bench for the ninth time in 10 games. It's unclear how he is feeling, so it remains to be seen when he will return to action. However, he remains on the active roster for the time being.
