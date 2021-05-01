Yelich (back) isn't expected to return before Monday's game against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich has now missed nearly three weeks with a sore back. While he's been able to hit in recent days, including in a simulated game Thursday, he'll need at least a couple more days before he's ready for game action.
