Brewers' Christian Yelich: Won't require surgery
Yelich won't need to undergo surgery to address his fractured right kneecap and is expected to be out six weeks, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
GM David Stearns said Yelich wouldn't receive an additional update until Thursday, but he appears to have received good news shortly after returning to Milwaukee to be evaluated. A six-week timeline is essentially a best-case scenario after the 27-year-old fouled a ball off his kneecap Tuesday, though it does nothing to reduce the impact of his absence as Milwaukee pushes for the playoffs. The Brewers are likely to provide an official update for Yelich on Thursday.
