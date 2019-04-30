Yelich (back) is not expected to require a trip to the injured list but is also not expected to return to the lineup prior to the Brewers' weekend series against the Mets, manager Craig Counsell told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday.

Yelich has been battling lower-back soreness since Sunday and won't take part in any baseball activities Tuesday. If he were to be placed on the injured list retroactive to Monday, he wouldn't be able to return until May 10, but the Brewers seem fairly confident about his ability to return well in advance of that date.