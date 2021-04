Yelich (back) won't return from the injured list when first eligible Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers held off on placing Yelich on the injured list until six days after he left a game against the Cardinals with back soreness, but their optimism was evidently misguided. It doesn't look like he'll be out for too much longer, as he'll hit in the cage and work out on the field Friday, but he'll be out for at least a day or two more than the minimum.