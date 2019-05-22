Yelich (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich was a late scratch ahead of Tuesday's 3-0 loss after experiencing back spasms, but the Brewers view the injury as a minor setback for the star outfielder. Though he'll sit for the second straight game, Yelich may have had a more realistic shot of starting if the series finale was a night game rather than a matinee. With another day of rest followed by a team off day Thursday, the expectation is that Yelich will be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Phillies.