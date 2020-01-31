Play

Brewers' Clayton Andrews: Invited to big-league camp

Andrews received an invitation to major-league spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers revealed 10 minor-league players that secured an invite to big-league camp Friday, with Andrews among this group. He reached Double-A Biloxi last season, posting a 2.59 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 33:15 K:BB over 31.1 frames.

