Brewers' Clayton Andrews: Invited to big-league camp
Andrews received an invitation to major-league spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers revealed 10 minor-league players that secured an invite to big-league camp Friday, with Andrews among this group. He reached Double-A Biloxi last season, posting a 2.59 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 33:15 K:BB over 31.1 frames.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SS sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Roto dynasty startup mock draft
Whether you're already in a dynasty league or looking to fire one up, these mock drafts will...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
Selling out for pitching in the early rounds might be the only way to go, our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...