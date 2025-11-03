The Brewers selected Crow's (elbow) contract from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He's now on the 40-man roster and protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Crow was limited to just 50 innings in 2025 due to injury, but he pitched well when on the bump, posting a 3.24 ERA and 64:12 K:BB between Double-A Biloxi and Nashville. The 24-year-old ended the season on the 7-day injured list at Nashville with a flexor strain, but he did not require surgery.