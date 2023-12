The Brewers acquired Crow (elbow) from the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for Adrian Houser and Tyrone Taylor, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Crow underwent Tommy John surgery this past August and will likely miss the entire 2024 campaign. Selected in the 28th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of a high school in Georgia, the right-hander owns a career 4.33 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 221:70 K:BB in 214.1 minor-league innings.