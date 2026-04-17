Brewers' Coleman Crow: Recalled ahead of MLB debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers recalled Crow from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Crow is set to make his major-league debut with a start Friday in Miami. The 25-year-old missed most of 2023 and 2024 due to Tommy John surgery and a large portion of 2025 with a hip issue and a flexor strain. He's healthy now and was off to a nice start at Nashville, boasting 18:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings along with a 4.02 ERA. It could just be a spot start for Crow, as Kyle Harrison (knee/wrist) is expected to be ready to slot back into the Brewers' rotation next week.
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