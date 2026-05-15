The Brewers recalled Crow from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Crow will be the starting pitcher in Friday's series opener in Minnesota. The rookie right-hander held his own in a spot start earlier this season, logging 5.1 innings while yielding two runs. It could be just another spot start for Crow, who has posted a 4.70 ERA and 34:13 K:BB over 30.2 innings this season with Nashville.