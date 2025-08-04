Triple-A Nashville placed Crow on its 7-day injured list July 18 due to an unspecified injury.

Crow was deactivated for the second time in just under a month, as Nashville previously placed him on the IL on June 20 due to a left hip injury. He was reinstated July 3 and made two starts for Nashville before being shut down again. Between stops with Nashville and Double-A Biloxi, the 24-year-old right-hander has compiled a 3.24 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 64:12 K:BB over 50 innings this season.