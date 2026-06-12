Brewers' Coleman Crow: Shifts to bullpen

Crow permitted one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings of relief Tuesday in the Brewers' 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

After he had made his first four big-league appearances as a starter, Crow shifted to the bullpen this week while Milwaukee elected to move forward with Robert Gasser and Shane Drohan as the back-end members of the five-man rotation. Though Crow fared well in his first relief outing, the Brewers aren't likely to pull the plug on developing him as a starter just yet. With that in mind, Crow could sent back to Triple-A Nashville in the near future so that he can continue working out of the rotation.