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Brewers' Coleman Crow: Shifts to bullpen

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Crow permitted one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings of relief Tuesday in the Brewers' 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

After he had made his first four big-league appearances as a starter, Crow shifted to the bullpen this week while Milwaukee elected to move forward with Robert Gasser and Shane Drohan as the back-end members of the five-man rotation. Though Crow fared well in his first relief outing, the Brewers aren't likely to pull the plug on developing him as a starter just yet. With that in mind, Crow could sent back to Triple-A Nashville in the near future so that he can continue working out of the rotation.

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