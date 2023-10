Rea has made the Brewers' roster for their Wild Card Series matchup against the Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old is essentially replacing Brandon Woodruff, who is in danger of missing the entire postseason because of a capsular injury in his right shoulder. Rea was terrific in a swingman role down the stretch for Milwaukee, delivering a 2.22 ERA and 25:6 K:BB over his final three starts and three relief appearances covering 24.1 innings.