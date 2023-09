The Brewers recalled Rea from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old right-hander returns to Milwaukee's roster as a long reliever with Trevor Megill going on paternity leave. Rea has compiled a 4.78 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 102:38 K:BB in 118.2 innings (21 starts, three relief appearances) this season at the major-league level.