Rea (8-2) earned a win over the Rockies on Wednesday, tossing seven shutout frames while striking out four and allowing six hits.

Rea had his best start of the season in this one. It was just the second time this season he's gotten to seven innings and just the third time he's managed to not issue a walk. He generated 10 outs via grounders, which played a big part in his success Wednesday. Rea has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts and has maintained great value in a Brewers rotation that has been depleted by injuries. The 33-year-old now owns a 3.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 66:28 K:BB in 94.1 innings. He lines up to face Pittsburgh at home next week.