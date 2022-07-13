The Brewers selected Sadzeck's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Sadzeck is back in the majors for the first time since 2019, when he made 20 relief appearances for Seattle. Prior to Wednesday's call-up, the 30-year-old right-hander had spent the entire 2022 campaign with Nashville. Over 28 innings with the affiliate, Sadzeck turned in an 0.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB. He'll likely see most of his initial opportunities with Milwaukee in lower-leverage spots.

