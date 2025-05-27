Thomas (elbow) was sent out on a rehab assignment Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Thomas hasn't appeared in a game since April 5 due to arthritis in his left elbow, but he's closing in on a return. The southpaw will presumably require several minor-league outings before Milwaukee feels comfortable activating him from the 60-day injured list.
