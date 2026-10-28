Pratt went 4-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional RBI in Game 4 of the World Series against the Rays on Tuesday.

The rookie shortstop put the Brewers three outs away from their first World Series title with a solo homer in the 12th inning to break a 2-2 tie, but the Milwaukee bullpen couldn't close things out in the bottom of the frame. On a night when offense was at a premium, Pratt accounted for half of his team's hits and now has three extra-base hits and five RBI in the World Series.