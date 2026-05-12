Brewers' Cooper Pratt: No longer slowed by sore foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pratt (foot) has appeared in six games after sitting out May 5 due to foot soreness.
Pratt was briefly held out at Triple-A Nashville with a minor foot issue, but he managed to avoid a trip to the injured list. He's struggled a bit at the dish over his last six games, as he's 3-for-24 with one home run, four RBI, two stolen bases and five runs scored.
More News
-
Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Nursing sore foot•
-
Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Extension official, joins 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Finalizing contract extension•
-
Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Power drought at Double-A•
-
Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Bumped up to High-A•