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Pratt (foot) has appeared in six games after sitting out May 5 due to foot soreness.

Pratt was briefly held out at Triple-A Nashville with a minor foot issue, but he managed to avoid a trip to the injured list. He's struggled a bit at the dish over his last six games, as he's 3-for-24 with one home run, four RBI, two stolen bases and five runs scored.

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