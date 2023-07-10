The Brewers have selected Pratt with the 182nd pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4, 195-pound prep shortstop from Mississippi, Pratt has one of the better hit tools in his class and easily projects to grow into more power as he fills out his frame. He combines excellent bat-to-ball ability with a strong eye at the plate, projecting to be an above-average or plus hitter in pro ball. Pratt's right-handed swing is smooth and quick, and given his frame, he could develop above-average or better power down the road. Despite his size, there's a decent chance he will stick at shortstop, at least early in his big-league career. The fact he fell to Milwaukee in the sixth round suggests they made a big money-saving pick earlier on, perhaps with Mike Boeve in the second round and/or Jason Woodward and Ryan Birchard in rounds four and five, respectively.