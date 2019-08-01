Burnes (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Wednesday and optioned to Triple-A San Antonio, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Burnes has recovered from the shoulder injury that sidelined him nearly two weeks and is ready to resume pitching on a normal schedule. Burnes made a couple rehab appearances with San Antonio before his activation and has allowed just one earned run over 12.2 minor-league innings this season (0.71 ERA). However, he has allowed 46 earned runs over 46 big-league innings in 2019 (9.00 ERA), so he will likely need a few more sharp appearances at the Triple-A level in order to rejoin the Brewers prior to September.