Burnes (10-8) gave up five runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings to take the loss to the Mets on Monday. He struck out four.

Pete Alonso cracked a three-run homer in the fourth inning and the Mets would add two more runs on three additional extra-base hits in the sixth (triple, triple, double). Burnes has not been his typical dominant self lately -- he has a 5.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and seven homers allowed in his last 36 innings. Last year's NL Cy Young winner is now up to 184.2 innings this season, 17.2 more than last year already, but the Brewers are just 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot, so it seems unlikely Burnes will face an early shutdown.