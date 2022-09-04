Burnes didn't factor in the decision against Arizona on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

Burnes struggled with his control in the contest, allowing three walks and throwing 67 of 110 pitches for strikes. He still had a chance to win, entering the bottom of the sixth inning with a 4-3 lead. However, the right-hander allowed a pair of two-out hits in the frame, and both runners came around to score. Burnes has given up at least three earned runs in each of his past four contests, posting a 7.29 ERA over 21 innings during that stretch.